Gunmen on rampage in Kogi, Ekiti, Zamfara; 13 killed, 8 abducted





…Six killed, palaces of traditional rulers, houses razed in Kogi community

…Seven killed in Zamfara community, livestock rustled

…Eight abducted in Ekiti, N50m ransom demanded

By Boluwaji Obahopo & Rotimi Ojomoyela

Gunmen have killed no fewer than 13 persons, razed houses, rustled cattle in Kogi and Zamfara states since Monday, abducting eight in Ekiti and demanding N50 million ransom to free their captives.

While six were killed and houses razed in Kogi, life was snuffed out of seven in Zamfara State where livestock was also rustled.

In Ekiti State, the gunmen kidnapped at least six persons and demanded a ransom of N50 million to effect their release.

Vanguard gathered that the six persons were killed in a coordinated attack on Bagana community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Houses were also burnt.

The latest attack came barely a month after nine persons were killed in the area, while property worth millions of naira were …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper