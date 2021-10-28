Lekki Port is 66% completed, to be delivered on schedule





By Godwin Oritse

PROMOTERS of the Lekki Deep Sea Port have said that the project is now 66 percent completed, indicating that project may be delivered by third quarter of next year.

Disclosing this in Lagos during a recent inspection visit by a delegation from Lagos State Government led by the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon Dr (Mrs). Lola Akande, the , Managing Director of the port, Mr Du Ruogang, said that the project is on schedule for completion.

READ ALSO:Gumi is an integral part of ongoing terrorism, Southern Group tells Buhari

He stated: “Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations. We are happy to report that we are at 66% completion, and efforts will be intensified to meet our deadlines”.

He thanked the Lagos State Government for its immense support, assuring the delegation that China Harbour Engineering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper