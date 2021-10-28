Malami: How not to be an Attorney-General





By Ikechuwkwu Amaechi

IT is not for nothing that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice is the only ministerial portfolio specifically mentioned in the Constitution with certain powers given to it.

The AGF is the country’s Chief Law Officer. A former occupant of the office, Mohammed Adoke, noted in his book, Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s Former Attorney-General, thus: “As Chief Law Officer, the responsibilities of the AGF is like no other in the Federal Executive Council, FEC … the AGF has a special responsibility to be the guardian of the Constitution. He has a special role in advising the government to ensure that the rule of law is maintained and that government actions pass acid test of constitutionality.”

Section 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that: There shall be an Attorney-General of the Federation who shall be the Chief Law Officer of the Federation and a Minister of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper