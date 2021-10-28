Olam out with N300m wheat seed production enterprise





By Jimoh Babatunde

A N300m investment to set up community seed enterprises to increase wheat production in Nigeria was yesterday, announced by Olam, and its subsidiary Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM).

The 10-year project is expected to strengthen agricultural production in northern Nigeria’s wheat farming belt and underlines Olam’s commitment to supporting the country’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production.

This wheat value-chain project is the outcome of extensive high-level consultations with key stakeholders, following the successful inaugural Olam Green Land Webinar Series held in March.

It will involve a partnership with key stakeholders including the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), and Dr Filippo M Bassi, Senior Scientist, Durum Wheat Breeder of the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA).

The project will be about a trial of new heat-tolerant varieties of wheat and improved agronomic practices…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper