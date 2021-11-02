Breaking: Sanwo-Olu suspends LABSCA GM over Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse





*…sets up independent probe panel, help desk

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered indefinite suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Mr.Gbolahan Oki, an architect.

The suspension followed the collapsed of a 21 storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Monday, in which over 15 persons have been confirmed dead and several others still trapped and feared dead in the debris. Govenor

Sanwo-Olu, in the meantime, has set up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building comprising the Nigeria Institute of Architects, NIA, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, Nigeria Society of Engineers NSE, and other professional bodies.

It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper