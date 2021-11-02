Okowa tasks individuals, corporate organisations on education devt





.

…Hails Seplat Pearls Quiz competition

…..As Peniel Academy Wins Delta/Edo 2021 competition

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has stressed the need for well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations in Nigeria to join hands with the government in the development and raising of education standards in the country.

Okowa who stated this during the grand finale and prize-giving ceremony of the 2021 edition of the NPDC/Seplat Pearls Competition, an initiative of Seplat Energy Plc, operator of the Seplat Energy/NPDC Joint Venture, for private and public Secondary Schools in Delta and Edo States, held at Asaba, said Government alone could not do all that was needed in the educational sector.

Commending Selpat Energy Plc for the initiative, he said it has helped in the last ten years, not only in encouraging students to take greater interest in learning but also to bridge the infrastructure development gaps in schools through the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper