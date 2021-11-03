Boko Haram terrorists abduct scores in Borno, free Muslims, take others away





Retained 3 Christians for inability to defend interrogations

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Armed members of Boko Haram suspected to be ISWAP group on Tuesday evening laid ambush along Maiduguri- Tamsu Kawu-Ngamdu-Damaturu road and abducted several passengers aboard 8 commercial and private vehicles.

The incident took place close to crossing point of terrorists near a bridge between Tamsu Kawu and Ndamdu town at about 3PM.

Incidentally, most of the victims who were taken to a nearby river, were released after reciting some verses in the Muslim faith, accept three persons suspected to be Christian’s who failed to do so, as they were detained at the time other victims were asked to go back. Reliable and Multiple Sources have said.

Tamsu Kawu is just about 80km drive from Maiduguri and located north west, which has hitherto been razed down, before the former governor Kashim Shettima spent millions of





