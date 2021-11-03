COVID-19: NMA says vaccination protects even infected persons





The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo Branch, has said taking the COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects one from getting seriously ill, “even if you have COVID-19”.

According to him, “getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Dr Harrison Omokhua, Chairman of NMA Edo, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Benin.

He advised the general public to take the COVID-19 vaccines in order to curb the spread of the disease.

“COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials.

“Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective.

“COVID-19 vaccines have received and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring People do not need to be afraid…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper