Ikoyi building collapse: Wailing, cries as relatives, sympathisers search for loved ones





By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

A missing victim, identified as Mr. Wale Bob-Oseni, a real estate dealer and executive director of African Bureau for Legislative Empowerment, was said to be on his way to the US on Monday, November 1.

Then he got a call from Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes, to check out the ongoing development at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos state which he stopped by the 21 storey building to see his pal on his way to the airport.

The building collapsed with Bob-Oseni and Osibona inside, and they are now presumably dead after 48 hours of rescue efforts still no traces.

Dele Momodu, former presidential candidate and publisher, who was close to both of them described him as an affectionate gentleman.

“Wale was on his way to the US… this is so tragic,” Momodu stated.

Families, relatives cry for help

Meanwhile, emotion has continued to run high as relatives of the trapped victims search for their missing loved ones.

Some of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper