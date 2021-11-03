Nigeria’s Federal structure no longer workable — Ndoma Egba





…our economy has lost its productive capacity

..we are practicing “feeding bottle federalism”

By Ike Uchechukwu

Former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba ,SAN has asserted that Nigeria’s Federal structure as it stands was no longer workable as the centre has become overburdened coupled with our economy losing productive capacity.

Ndoma-Egba who made the assertion in a telephone interview with Vanguard stressed that our situation as a country now, can be likened to a car whose engine has knocked and the owner was trying to fix brand new tyres in the car as a means of getting it to work .

He further stated that States as federating units have become absolutely dependent on federal allocation than their own internally generated revenue.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper