2023 is Nigeria’s defining moment, rescue ― Anyim





By Dennis Agbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Secretary to the Government of Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that the 2023 general elections will be a defining moment and period for the rescue of Nigeria from its present low turn.

Anyim made the statement when a new political organisation, Team New Nigeria, TNN, visited and asked him to join hands with the group to rescue Nigeria and arrest the current drift of the Nation into the precipice.

Anyim told the group that 2023 would not be the first time that destiny will beckon on him for a rescue mission for Nigeria.

He recalled that similar circumstances had thrown him up to assume the leadership of the National Assembly where there was a ‘Banana Peel’ but he ensured that the mission of stabilising the system was achieved for subsequent tenures of the leadership of the National Assembly after him.

Anyim said he believes that with the current discontents pervading the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper