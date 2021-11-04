31 persons abducted in Ekiti in 3 months, N19.5m ransom paid





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The last three months have been tough for the government and people of Ekiti State, especially those living in the extreme northern part of the state, as kidnappers appeared to have relocated to the area from neighbouring states of Kogi and Kwara, tormenting the inhabitants daily.

At the last count, about 31 persons have fallen victim to these daredevil marauders, while a total sum of N19.5 million has been paid as ransom.

Vanguard gathered that lack of security presence in the border communities has made the area a soft target for kidnappers.

Areas such as Itapaji-Ayebode and Irele-Oke Ako have no police post nor any semblance of security, the nearest police station is in Ikole Ekiti, which is over 40 minutes drive to the troubled spots.

Catalogue of abducted victims

On the 3rd of August 2021, a commercial driver, Mr Dare Ayelabola, was kidnapped along Isan/Iye-Ekiti road in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The commercial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper