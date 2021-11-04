Anambra Election: No need to panic, govt reassures citizens





Mr C Don Adinuba, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, has called on the public never to panic about buses coming from outside Anambra and its occupants.

Adinuba made the call in a press release he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

He said that the attention of the state government was drawn to the fearful expression shown by the residents following the arrival of buses from different parts of Anambra in the last few days.

“Millions of people of Anambra have been expressing anxiety about the mission of the buses entering the state and the thousands of their passengers.

“A lot of our people suspect the mission of these people, given the governorship election of the state, slated on Saturday, November 6.

“We want to assure Anambra people that there is no need to panic over the arrival of these buses and their passengers.

ALSO READ: [UPDATED] Ikoyi Building: 32 bodies, not 38,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper