Anambra Election: Residents anxious, Kukah warns against apathy, as US threatens visa restrictions





•Heavy security deployment to reassure, not scare voters —IGP

•INEC officials, security operatives on ground for the poll

•Poll materials intact —INEC chairman

•Don’t gamble with lives of NYSC members in Anambra polls, YCE tells FG, INEC

•CAN, Christian groups lead prayer for credible poll

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon & Vincent Ujumadu

LESS than 48 hours to the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the fear in the state polity is palpable.

Many fear-stricken people resident in the state, worried that violence could mar the election, are leaving for other states.

Some of them especially students of higher institutions said they want to leave Anambra on or before November 4 (today) so as not to be caught by the seven-day sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The IPOB threatened penultimate week that its members would start…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper