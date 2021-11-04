Askia Ogieh-led DESOPADEC two years of unbroken service delivery





By Festus Ahon

ESTABLISHED in 2006, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC has continued to strive to impact positively on communities in its mandate areas through infrastructural and human capital development.

As an interventionist agency, DESOPADEC has in the last two years, embarked on good number of projects aimed at improving on the living standards of the people in oil bearing communities.

Managing Director of the Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has assured of more positive development across oil bearing communities in the state, despite the daunting economic challenges that were not peculiar to Delta State.

Ogieh who gave the assurance during an interactive session with Journalists after two days media tour of some landmark projects done by the Commission in the state, said the last two years has unbroken service delivery with a win win experience for DESOPADEC.

