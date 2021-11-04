Ecowas Commission calls for policies to sustain organic agriculture





Mr Ernest Aubee, Head of Agriculture, ECOWAS Commission, Abuja, has called on stakeholders to initiate partnership strategies to support ecological organic agriculture institutions and expertise in Africa.

Aubee made the call while presenting a report at the end of the 3-day National Organic Agriculture Business Summit on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that it was important to enact a bill on organic agriculture policies and involve policy makers in their activities and programs.

“Increased sensitisation and awareness on benefits of organic agriculture and the need for an organic policy to serve as a guide and guard against abuse is paramount to regulation of the organic sector in the country .

“Although, the fertiliser policy in Nigeria has a section on organic, but this is limited to organic fertilisers which is just a component of organic agriculture.

“These situations call for a need for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper