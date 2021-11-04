EFCC releases Obi Cubana, to face future court trial





By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Top businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cabana, on Thursday night left the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after spending three nights with investigators who grilled him on alleged tax fraud, currency abuse and money laundering.

Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed late on Thursday that Cubana had been released from its custody.

He had been held and interrogated since Monday afternoon when he honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency but the details of his alleged offences has not been made public as at the time of his being admitted to administrative bail.

It was not clear what the businessman finally did to meet the conditions of his release.

But there are indications that the businessman would be summoned in future to defend himself in court over issues bordering on currency abuse, tax fraud and money laundering based on what a top…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper