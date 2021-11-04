Pension, gratuities for FG retirees gulp N1.76trn in 4years





Rises 15% in 2022 fiscal year

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Amidst withdrawals from their pension savings account, the Federal Government, FG, has spent a total of N1.76 trillion on pension, gratuities and retirees benefits in the last four years.

About N198.95 billion was allocated to this expenditure head in 2018, and it got over 160 percent jerk up to N528.07 billion in 2019.

The allocation, again, rose to N536.72 billion in 2020, before a drop was recorded in the 2021 fiscal year at N501.19 billion.

Meanwhile the FG plans to spend about N577.36 billion for pension, gratuities and retirees benefits in 2022 fiscal year amidst the growing protests by pensioners across the country over unpaid benefits.

The 2022 figure represents a 15 percent increase against N501.19 billion appropriated in the 2021 budget.

The allocation covers payment for civilian pensions, military pensions and gratuities, national…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper