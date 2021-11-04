Rangers Int’l new Technical Adviser, Maikaba arrives club





Abdu Maikaba

Abdu Maikaba, the newly recruited Technical Adviser (TA) of Rangers International Football Club (FC ) of Enugu, was on Wednesday welcomed to the club by General Manager Davidson Owumi in his office, a statement by Rangers FC media officer, Norbert Okolie, has said.

The statement indicated that Maikaba would take charge of the Flying Antelopes in the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) season.

Receiving the new TA, Owumi assured of the management’s unalloyed support in ensuring the club’s success, according to the statement.

“Let me on behalf of the management, the government and good people of the state welcome you to the new challenge.

“I believe that you will showcase the great quality you displayed in other club sides and the national teams.

“We shall give you all the support needed to ensure we celebrate at the end of the season with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper