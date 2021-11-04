Sangodare Ajala, adopted artist son of Susanne Wenger, dies @ 73





Eminent Batik artist, traditionalist and past winner of the National Art Competition, Sangodare Ajala, is dead.

A staff of the National Museum, Osogbo, Mrs Toyin Ajayi, confirmed the passing.

The artist had been ill for some time. He passed away in a hospital in Osogbo on October 29. He was 73 years old.

Ajala was until his death the leader of the New Sacred Art Movement founded by his adoptive mother, the Austrian artist Susanne Wenger. The group was responsible for the creation of dozens of decades old artworks in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Osun Grove in Osogbo.

After Wenger’s death in 2009, Ajala led restoration efforts to maintain the artworks, a capacity in which he served until his death.

He was a trustee of the Adunni Olorisha Trust, a charitable organisation that works to preserve the legacy of Wenger and the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

The late Ajala was also a Sango priest and herbalist.

Paying tribute, his fellow traditionalist and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper