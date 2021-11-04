SIFAX terminal records 33,500 TEUs in first year





By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, an off dock terminal owned by SIFAX Group, has recorded over 33,500 Twenty Equivalent Units, TEUs, in its first year of operations.

The terminal, located in Ijora, Lagos, was commissioned in October, 2020 to alleviate the difficulties experienced by various port users, including truckers, shipping lines, agents and consignees in accessing the Lagos ports.

According to Paul Van den Linden, Head of Terminal, SIFAX ICT, while presenting the score card of the terminal, said the phenomenal growth of the terminal in the last one year was due to the smart solutions and excellent service of the company.

He said: “In the last one year, the terminal has recorded great strides in line with its core objectives of offering clients a smart alternative in cargo clearing around the Lagos ports. Our clients don’t have to go through the stress of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper