UniAbuja Kidnap: Abductors want N300m ransom

The abductors of the six individuals from the University of Abuja on Tuesday have asked the families for N300m ransom.

“They demanded N50 million naira for each person; they have contacted the family but that is all we know for now,” one source said.

“They got in touch with the family, the parents of the abducted children were contacted. We learnt they are asking for N300 million for all of them,” a police officer confirmed.

Recall that another gang of gunmen raided the same university when the dust raised by the first set of abductors had not settled.

