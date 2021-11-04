WHO issues emergency use listing for 8 COVID-19 vaccine





By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has issued an Emergency Use Listing, EUL, for COVAXIN® developed by Bharat Biotech, adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking on the development, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, Dr Mariângela Simão said: “This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic.

“‘But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose,…





