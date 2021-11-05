2022 Budget: Reps want financial autonomy for OAuGF





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Public Accounts Committee, PAC, of the House of Representatives has mulled administrative and financial autonomy for the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, OAuGF

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke who is championing the cause said the independence was necessary due the functions and sensitivity of the office.

He said it will aid transparency and accountability in the financial systems of the country.

Oke while speaking at the 2022 Budget Defence session of he OAuGF said he was sponsoring a bill to that effect.

The lawmaker states that a situation where the auditor general’s report would state that between 2013 and 2020, the sum of N7 trillion was spent from the service wide vote on the OAuGF, the parastatals and agencies under it, without its knowledge was an infraction that would not be condoled.

He said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper