Abia set to conduct integrity tests on structures in markets, Malls





Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed that integrity tests be conducted on old and new structures in markets and malls across the state.

This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu while speaking to Chairmen of market committees in the state in his office on Wednesday. He disclosed that the action is being taken to protect traders and their customers from the risk of building collapse.

Chief Okiyi who decried the spate of illegal construction works in the markets and malls in Aba and other parts of the state without due approvals informed that any structure that fails the integrity test will be swiftly demolished in the interest of the public and without further notice to the occupants or owners.

He stated that regardless of where a market or mall is located in the state, due approvals must be obtained from the ministry of trade and investment and other relevant agencies of the state before any work is done…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper