Alleged passport seizure: Court to hear El-Zakzaky, wife’s N4bn suit against DSS, AGF Jan 19





Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed January 19, 2022, for hearing the suit filed by Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, against the Department of State Services (DSS) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Friday, fixed the date to allow the defendants in the fundamental right enforcement suit to respond to allegations levelled against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while El-Zakzaky and his wife are applicants in separate suits, the DSS DG and AGF are 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

In the suits dated and filed on Oct. 14 by their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, the IMN leader and wife are demanding general and exemplary damages over the respondents’ refusal to release his travel passport.

In his suit, El-Zakzaky asked for an order of the court mandating the DSS and AGF to pay him the sum of N2 billion for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper