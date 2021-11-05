ANA 40th anniversary highlights quality of innocence in travelogue





.

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Innocence is one of the qualities of a travelogue. It requires that a travel writer downplays the observed negative sides of the people he or she visited.

Mabel Evwierhoma, Professor of Theatre Arts at the University of Abuja, made the submission at the ongoing 40th anniversary of the Association of Nigeria Authors in Abuja, themed “Resilience and Nation Building: The Role of Nigerian Literature” which began November 3 and runs till November 6, 2021.

The Chairman of the roundtable discussion on the travelogue genre, Dr Wale Okediran who is also a reputable travel writer, said a travel writer must be tolerant of other people’s culture.

Food, Dr Okediran said, is also an important factor in travel writing, because a travel writer should be able to eat whatever food that is presented to him or her, so as to win the confidence of those he has gone to visit and therefore get better stories and information from them.

But Okediran also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper