ANAMBRA DECIDES: 35 youth associations endorse Nwankwo, AAC candidate





TWO days to the Anambra State Governorship election, 35 youth associations, yesterday endorsed Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, the African Action Congress, AAC, candidate.

The endorsement took at the Events Centre of Nobles Hotels, Awka, on the heels of the royal endorsement by Traditional Rulers from Anambra Central Senatorial Zone.

The leader and Spokesperson of the Associations, Dr. John Nwabueze, said they endorsed Nwankwo because his “antecedents clearly showed that he is well prepared for the leadership of Anambra State in particular and Igboland in general.”

The Youth Associations described Dr. Nwankwo as a master planner, who in private capacity created five world class industries and urged him to replicate this phenomenal success in the state when he becomes the governor.

The youths tasked Dr. Nwankwo to exploit the same mechanism, astuteness and global trade intelligence that created 5000 jobs in his industries to create jobs in the state and engage the youths in meaningful…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper