Anambra Election: We are in high spirits to vote ― Electorate





Some residents of Awka in Anambra and environ have said that they were ready to exercise their franchise in the Saturday Governorship election in the state.

The electorate in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday that they were in high spirits to vote for their preferred candidate on the Nov. 6 election.

They attributed it to the adequate security provided by the Federal Government.

Mr Moses Nnake, a transporter, said that he would do the needful by voting for his choice candidate.

“Now that the Federal Government has done the needful by deploying security men to the state, I will gladly go out and perform my duty.

”All hands must be on deck in helping the state to elect a credible leader,” he said.

Mrs Margaret Ikejiofor, a woman leader, called on Anambra citizens to come out enmass and vote for candidate of their choice.

"I am calling on residents of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper