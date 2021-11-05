Appropriation C’mte summons Humanitarian Minister to defend 2022 budget in person





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Appropriation Committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk to appear before it and defend her 2022 budget.

The Committee said it would not accept any other person rather than the minister herself.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mukhtar Betera who handed down the summons said that there were issues that required the physical presence of the minister than any other official of the ministry.

He said that Farouk had consistently refused to appear in person before the Committee despite the invitations and communications sent to her, informing that the House may be compelled to take a decisive action.

It will recalled that the minister had overseen huge spendings of national funds on palliatives in the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

Though she had sent her the Permanent Secretary, PS, of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper