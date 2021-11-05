Cost of governance: FG moves to scrap agencies created since 2014





By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has announced its decision to review the propriety or otherwise of agencies created since 2014, after a White Paper was released on the report of the Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.

As part of measures to reduce the cost of governance, the Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies was constituted on August 18, 2011, and submitted its report on April 16, 2012.

While the report recommended that of the 541 statutory and non-statutory federal government parastatals, agencies and commissions, 263 statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, it added that 38 agencies should be abolished, 52 agencies merged, and 14 reverted back to departments in ministries.

Subsequently, the White Paper on the Report was issued and published in March, 2014 and was followed by the White Paper…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper