First, Second prosecution witnesses testify in late Umoren’s murder case





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Chairman of Uruan Local Government Council, Akwa Ibom State, Surv. Iniobong Ekpenyong has given his testimony in the ongoing trial of Uduak-Abasi Akpan over the murder of 26-year-old Iniubong Umoren.

Ekpenyong testified as the first Prosecution Witness (PW1) on Thursday before the trial Judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang at Akwa Ibom State High Court 9 sitting in Uyo.

He told the Court how he acilitated the arrest of his cousin, Uduak-Abasi Akpan, whom is standing trial for the murder of Miss Iniubong Umoren, graduate of the University of Uyo, (UNIUYO).

He said he learnt about the murder of late Umoren when his attention was drawn to Social media post that the second accused person, Mr. Frank Akpan had been arrested.

READ ALSO: Iniubong Umoren’s murder: Court issues warrant to produce 3rd accused person

He told the Court that he received calls from various quarters asking him to intervene because the second accused person has an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper