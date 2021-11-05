HURIWA slams Buhari’s ministers over inaction on rape of 14-year old





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

THE Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, has berated the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over their inaction following the brutal rape and attendant death of a 14-year old Abuja student, Keren-Happuch Akpagher.

The 14 year old who was diabetic, was a boarding student at Premiere Academy, Lugbe in Abuja and was said to have been raped while at school but later developed sepsis and passed on.

Mother of Keren-Happuch, Vivien Vihimiga Akpagher, had filed a complaint against Premiere Academy, Lugbe following her daughter’s death on June 22, 2021 due to a condom left inside her by her rapist(s), which infected her with sepsis and spiked her blood sugar tragically. In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted that the silence of both ministers with statutory responsibility to all school children to keep them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper