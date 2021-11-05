I’ll step down from leadership position after 2023 polls— Bode George





Chief Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, on Friday, disclosed that he will be stepping down from leading the party in Lagos State after the 2023 general elections.

George, who charged members of the party in Lagos to close ranks and eschew politics of bitterness ahead of the next general elections, said: “Our party must return sanity, truth, justice, predictability, fairness and equitable balance to our nation. That is our ultimate burden. That is our template of a new dawn.”

On his decision to quit leadership position after 2023, he said: “I was discussing with my first child and he told me after my surgery that they will need me more now. I am 76 years now, I spent 25 years in the Navy and 25 years in politics. I said I will remove myself from partisan politics. I will be like an elder statesman but I will not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper