Iluyomade, Kwara first lady, Olufolake Hamzat, charge women on economic revival





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The 13th Arise Women Conference 2021 came with a call on all Nigerian women to be fully involved in reviving the economy of the country.

With the theme: Revive #I Choose Life, women were urged to venture into the production of locally-made goods and build more indigenous brands and industries.

Speaking, the Convener, ARISE Women, Dr. Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, explained, Nigeria has a population about 160 million people. Urging that these numbers should be put to proper use to enhance our economy.

She pointed out that revival must begin in each individual heart, adding it was time to revive international collaboration and revive growth not stagnancy.

Advising women to revive dignity in Labour, Mrs. Iluyomade stated that every man must be worthy of his wages, adding that women must be must be active and fierce for revival to take its course as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper