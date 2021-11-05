Mutual Trust MFB gets ‘BBB’ rating from DataPro





By Tunde Oso

DataPro, the technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) has in its latest report assigned Mutual Trust MFB long-term rating of “BBB” with a stable outlook for the year 2021/2022.

The “BBB”, according to DataPro indicates slight risk. It shows fair financial strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro. This company, in our opinion, has the ability to meet its ongoing obligations, but its financial strength is vulnerable to adverse changes in economic conditions.

The DataPro Rating Committee approved the rating after assessment of the company’s financial performance, capital adequacy, asset quality, profitability, risk factors and future outlook of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

The rating of Mutual Trust MFB is supported by the bank’s very good liquidity position, good profitability and asset quality.

