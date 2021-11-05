My strategy to defeat Boko Haram terrorists, bandits— Army Chief





…defends 2022 budget

…pleads for early financial releases to purchase equipment

…N28 billion as capital expenditue for Army 2022 very inadequate to renovate 138 barracks-REPS

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Friday, said the four command pillars of professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation were his strategy to ensure a discipline and professional Nigerian army that will defeat terrorists and bandits.

He also stated that central to the pillars was the welfare of the officers and men of the institution which is geared towards boosting their morale for the tasks.

Yahaya who spoke while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Army to defend the 2022 budget estimates of the force therefore appealed for early releases of finance to enable them procure essential equipment and prosecute the war.

Noting that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper