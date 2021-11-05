Security forces escalating tension, scaring voters — CSOs





•We saw them shooting indiscriminately, chanting Jihadist slogans

•IGP orders 24-hour restriction of vehicular movements

•Anambra govt, Police bicker over alleged plan to arrest key officials

•18 candidates sign Peace Accord

•INEC begins distribution of electoral materials to 21 LGAs

•Says it’s doing its best to make exercise credible

•IPOB cancels seven-day sit-at-home, urges voters to exercise their franchise

•Maintain peace, Abubakar tells Anambra people

By Clifford Ndujihe, Kingsley Omonobi, Vincent Ujumadu, Festus Ahon & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

TWENTY-FOUR hours to tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra State, a coalition of civil society groups, yesterday decried the tensed atmosphere in the state, which they claimed is being escalated by security forces.

“Drafted security forces are escalating and heightening tensions, panics and fears among Anambra voters by engaging in indiscriminate shootings, mindless brutalities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper