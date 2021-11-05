Ugwuanyi at Nza Street accident scene, visits survivors at hospital, takes care of medical expenses





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on receiving news of the unfortunate accident this evening at Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, involving a truck vehicle and Tricycles (KEKE), immediately visited the scene of the incident for needful intervention.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter proceeded to Posh Hospital, New Haven, Enugu, to empathize with the survivors and ensure that they receive adequate medical attention.

He therefore pledged to pay all medical bills of the accident victims and consequently made sufficient funds available with the hospital management to ensure the patients were properly treated without any hindrance.

He condoled with the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident and thanked those who rescued the survivors and brought them to the hospital for being Good Samaritans.

The post Ugwuanyi at Nza Street accident scene, visits survivors at hospital, takes care of medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper