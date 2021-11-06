



By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Five persons were feared killed on Friday evening as a section of the popular Kubwa ultra modern market in Abuja was gutted by fire.

While the identity of the deceased were not immediately known, an emergency services personnel at the scene said at least two others were said to have sustained varying degrees of burns.

READ ALSO: Fire guts buildings, shops in Owode, Ikorodu Road

While the actual cause of the fire which started minutes before 8pm could not be immediately ascertained, traders said it was as a result of explosion from adulterated kerosene.

As of 8:45pm, fire fighters were still struggling to contain the inferno.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post 5 feared dead, as fire guts Kubwa market appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper