AS at 1.00 pm, election materials were yet to arrive in the entire Ihiala LGA of Anambra State that has 20 electoral wards.

Anxious voters in the various polling units arrived early only to be disappointed in the non-arrival of materials.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba attributed the ugly development to logistical problems.

