Anambra Election: Some transporters paid upfront didn’t render their services — REC





The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Nwachukwu Orji, says some of the transporters paid to move election materials in the gubernatorial poll failed to render their services despite being paid upfront.

The commissioner disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV on Saturday.

He also decried some of the ad-hoc staff who pulled out prior to the election day.

“The challenge we had was that, some of the transporters we make arrangement with and assigned certain fee upfront declined to render their services. Also, some of the recruited ad-hoc staff dropped out and could not continue in the process,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Orji announced an extension of the closing time for voting exercise to 4pm to cushion the effects of the late arrival of INEC ad-hoc staff and materials for the election.

Although Mr. Orji said the extension is peculiar to polling…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper