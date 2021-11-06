Anambra: I’m shocked by INEC’s technology breakdown ― Soludo





Charles Soludo

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed shock over the technology breakdown of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation (BVA) system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been experiencing technical challenges in the use of the BVA device to capture voters in some parts of the state.

Soludo, who arrived at the Polling Unit 002, Ward 13, at Ofiyi Square, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, at about 12:15 p.m., could not be captured by the BVA system.

He said: “This BVA technology is a complete failure, and by almost 1 p.m. in the day, voting is yet to start in most of the polling units in the state.

“And in places where it is working, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to capture a voter. With this crowd, even if the device starts working now, it is not possible to finish up within record time.

“It raises…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper