Corpses retrieved form collapsed building in Ikoyi ready for identification

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, while giving update to newsmen at the site of the collapsed 21-storey building, said the bodies were ready for identification at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

He said that 38 bodies had been recovered so far as rescue operation entered Day Four on Friday, while family members had submitted 32 names of those still missing.

According to him, autopsy will be carried out on the corpses before releasing them to their families.

“The autopsy is important because the law says that whenever there is death, as a result of such incidents like the collapsed building, an autopsy must be done before the body is released,’’ he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper