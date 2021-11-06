Evil against the Niger Delta: Enough is enough, Mr President – INC





…Continued Delay Of NDDC Board Inauguration Defies Logical Reasoning

The Ijaw National Congress calls on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the brewing agitations in the Niger Delta over issues bordering on the development of the region and the concerns of the people.

The President of INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Saturday, November 6, said the timely intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari would douse the growing tension in the region.

Okaba highlighted the issues, which he described as evil against the ijaw nation and the region, to include: “The continued existence of the grossly illegal vehicle of Interim Administration at the NDDC.

“The monumental deception of the Presidency and the Niger Delta Region by the Interim contraption and its promoters.

“The rape, emasculation and waste of the commonwealth of the Region by those charged with its efficient use.

“The abuse of propriety…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper