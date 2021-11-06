Fashola optimistic of monthly rent payment





The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Friday, expressed optimism of monthly rent payment.

Fashola expressed hope at a public lecture organised by the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos.

The Landmark Public Lecture had the theme: “What Can the President Do for Me?”

The minister, who noted that Nigeria’s president was not all-powerful, said that everybody had a duty to ensure a better life.

The minister said that no government had 100 per cent ownership of houses.

Fashola expressed concern about the plight of ordinary Nigerians in terms of rent payment.

He called on landlords to reduce house rent.

According to him, tenants go through much trauma and inconvenience when property owners demand about three years’ rent at once.

“Is it possible that something can move us to lower that (the rent) – just to lower it a little to six months or three months, and maybe, one day, we will collect rent monthly and even in arrears?

“It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper