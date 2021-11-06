Fear grips Lagos residents as ritualists dump corpses on streets





Jafac close where a body was dumped

By Emma Nnadozie

Fear has gripped residents of highbrow Adeniyi Jones and adjoining Adekunle village estates in Ikeja, Lagos state capital following strange discovery of decapitated remains of two teenage girls on the streets within 72 hours.

The first corpse was discovered neatly packaged inside a travelling bag on the street at Jafac close in Adekunle village, very close to a hotel while the second was discovered 72 hours later, wrapped in a nylon bag on the street in Aba Johnson Crescent, Akora Estate, still very close to another hotel. These estates are just two poles apart.

Crime Guard gathered that efforts by detectives from Mancenter Police division to unravel the mystery surrounding the incidents have not been successful. Police sources said investigations carried out with a view to ascertaining if the hotels and some of the residential buildings installed CCTV which would have aided police investigation did not yield…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper