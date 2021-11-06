How fraudulent Keke NAPEP rider almost caused religious crisis in Jos





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

There was tension at the Anguwan Jarawa community, Jos North local government area on Monday when it was alleged that a tricycle rider and his friends were killed and his tricycle stolen when the rider went to the community to convey eggs from a poultry farm.

Recall that Jos is highly polarized and residences are based on religious, ethnic and other affiliations.

It was gathered that the said tricycle rider, identified as Sani Abdullahi raised the false alarm about killing and theft to evade being caught as he planned to make away with the tricycle which belongs to one Hajia Amina who gave it out to him on hire purchase.

On getting the report of the alleged incident, security agents investigated and found the story to be false, as the tricycle rider was seen some days later at the Ali Kazaure area where he resides.

This however doused the tension which had made residents apprehensive.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper