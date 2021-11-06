Ikoyi building collapse: Death toll hits 42, 15 survivors-Sanwo ― Olu





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide. Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that 42 deaths and 15 survivors have been recorded so far from the building collapse on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stated this when he visited the site on Saturday, in company of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, among others.

According to Sanwo-Olu after briefly addressing the media, “9 survivors were initially recorded with 42 deaths now. We have additional six survivors that were newly discovered at the Police Hospital Falomo, making total survivors 15.”

