Institute seeks to reposition Nigeria’s social work practice

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the growing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in the country, the Institute of Social Work of Nigeria, ISOWN, has urged practitioners to increase their skill set as part of measures to remain relevant.

It stated this in a press release made ahead of its 12th Annual International Conference with the theme: ‘Positioning Social Work Practice in Pandemic and Crises Situation’

According to ISWON, the conference will address the root cause of social problems, examining existing approaches to these issues and developing new and well-targeted research direction.

The statement, which was signed by the Institute’s Head of Communication, Mr Michael Aniekan, reads in part: “The aim is providing professionals with renewed vision, inspiration, knowledge and practical skills that can be immediately applied to maximise our potential in repositioning the profession for national development and meet up with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper